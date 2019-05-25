Chasing stardom isn’t for Mithila Palkar

By | Published: 4:43 pm

There’s an intrinsic verve that Mithila Palkar brings alive with ‘little things’ she does when she faces the camera. The actor, who will soon be seen in Chopsticks, says she is focussed on being a better artiste everyday, rather than chasing the stardom that entices many into the world of showbiz.

Chopsticks, in which Mithila has Abhay Deol and a goat as co-stars, is touted as Netflix’s first Indian original film. “Every first is special,” said Mithila, who made her Bollywood debut with Katti Batti but was put back on the map with Karwaan.

Talking about the new film, she said: “It’s a really fun and sweet movie about this girl who loses her car and takes the help of a conman to get it back. And then we also have a co-actor which is a goat! It’s actually a sweet comedy in tragedy kind of story. I am very kicked about it. Netflix is now home, so it’s good to be back.”

She calls Netflix home because of Little Things, a delightful web series about how it’s the small gestures that count in helping a young couple sail through the tides of everyday life. The series was acquired by the global OTT platform, which has changed the landscape of showbiz in India in a huge way.

“It puts you on a global platform and that is big enough for any artiste. Having these players in the game has essentially changed everything for a lot of artistes. I speak for myself… I am here to tell stories, I’m here to be an actor, and not a superstar. If in the process that ends up happening, great. But, that’s not my end goal. My end goal is to be a better actor than yesterday… and Netflix is giving me an opportunity to do that,” said Mithila.

For now, she has joined forces with her Little Things co-star Dhruv Sehgal for a digital film for Taco Bell’s latest innovation Quesalupa, which is crunchy on the outside, cheesy on the inside. “My friendship with Dhruv has grown because of the amount of work that we do together. It’s always fun to reunite with him on anything,” she said.