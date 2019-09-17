Cheating case against realty firm in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police registered a case against a private real estate company for cheating the public on the pretext of providing plots at low prices.

Rebecca (48), a housewife, had approached the police stating that six months ago, she received a call from Eliton Infra Developers saying she had won a holiday pack. The pack also included a plot at a lower price in Yadadri Bhuvangiri district.

Rebecca said she went to the Eliton office at Narayanguda where the managing directors of the company and others explained to her about the holiday package and the plots.

“The management collected Rs 2.9 lakh towards payment of the amount for the plot measuring 124 square yards. But they did not register the plots in her name, and now are not willing to return the money,” Narayanguda Sub-Inspector K Saidulu said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating. According to the police, the company has cheated several other persons in similar fashion.