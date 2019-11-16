Cheating case against woman in Hyderabad for duping director

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police registered a case of cheating against a woman for duping the director of a reality show.

According to the police, the woman, Lakshmi Sindujah took Rs 5 lakh from the director few months ago.

“The woman had collected Rs 5 lakh from the director of the television show saying they would invite a Tollywood actor to the show. On a complaint, we registered a case against Sindujah and are investigating,” said the Banjara Hills police.

