Cheating case for tampering number plate in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: LB Nagar traffic police booked a bike owner for cheating by tampering with the registration number plate of his vehicle.

Marla Mahesh, 19, of Hayathnagar, who owns a Passion Pro bike, was caught by the LB Nagar traffic police during a vehicle checking. The police found that Mahesh, in order to evade traffic challans, had tampered with the registration number of the vehicle.

While the original number was AP 29 BB 4698, Mahesh changed it to AP 29 BB 488. The traffic police contacted the local law and order police station and made a complaint against Mahesh. The case was registered under the Section 420 (cheating and wrongful gain) of Indian Penal Code. The vehicle was seized.

The Rachakonda traffic police said cases under Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and Section 471 (using as genuine a forged document) were being invoked by the police for tampering with number plates.

“The vehicle owners are changing the complete registration number and driving the vehicles. Challans are generated and forwarded basing on the registration number of the vehicle,” a Traffic official from Rachakonda said, adding that the quantum of punishment if convicted under Section 420 (cheating) was punishment of up to seven year imprisonment or fine while under Section 465 (forgery), the punishment was up to two years imprisonment and also fine while for Section 371 (using as genuine a forged document) the punishment was up to two years imprisonment and fine.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter