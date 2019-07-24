Check affiliation of college before joining: TSCHE

By | Published: 1:45 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday advised students to check whether private engineering colleges were granted university affiliation before joining under the management quota seats for the academic year 2019-20.

In a press release, the TSCHE said only two colleges of Aurora Group i.e. Aurora Engineering College, Uppal and Aurora Engineering College, Ghatkesar were granted affiliation by the university.

Students’ admission will not be ratified if they enroll in the private engineering colleges that do not have university affiliation, the TSCHE said.

