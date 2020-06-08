Check DEET for job alerts

By | Published: 12:06 am 7:28 pm

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSMEs, MNCs. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Company Name: Quess Corp Limited

Role: Delivery Partners

Salary: Rs 120 per hour

Qualification: 10th or above

Mandatory: Bike and approved Licence

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Number: 8977177154 / 9398892617 / 8555040540



Company Name: Radiant

Role: Operator

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Salary: Rs 9,200 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Openings: 100

Contact Number: 8309370836 / 6305489865 / 9949255030



Company Name: Bounce

Position: Inspection Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Candidates will be fixing keyless bikes on ground;

Should be flexible enough to travel

Contact Number: 9100983772



Company Name: Bounce

Position: Tag Team Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Will be moving bikes from no parking to proper parking space and fixing them on ground;

Should be flexible enough to travel

Interested candidates kindly contact 9100983772



Company Name: Vagarious Solutions Private Limited

Position: Sales officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree/ PG

Vacancies: 25

Contact: 8919801095



Company Name: Vagarious Solutions

Position: Learning Assistants

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI/Intermediate/diploma

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 8919801095



Company Name: GRAB

Position: Delivery Boys

Location: Hyderabad

Pay: 15-17k monthly

Contact: 9949214923



Company: Flipkart

Position: Delivery Executive

Qualification: 10th & above (Bike with Licence mandatory)

Salary: Rs 12,000 per month

Contact: Shiva

Contact No: 9959831576



Company: Airtel

Position: Electrician

Qualification: 10th & above (Bike with Licence mandatory)

Experience: Minimum 2 years

Salary: Rs 12,000 per month

Contact: Ravi

Contact No: 9396398400



Company: Apollo Hospitals

Position: Emergency Medical Technician, DMLT

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 2yrs

Vacancies: 5



Company: Forte Management

Position: Field Collection Executives & Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 4yrs

Vacancies: 13

Company: Quesscorp Ltd

Position: Relationship Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 2yrs

Vacancies: 70



Company: Suvarna Bhoomi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

Position: Field Executives & Marketing Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: Techwave

Position: Java Developers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE/BTech, ME/MTech, MCA

Experience: Min 4yrs – Max 9yrs

Vacancies: 32



Company: Bounce

Position: Field Mechanic

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: ITI, Others

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 4yrs

Vacancies: 50



Company: Gurunanak Institutions

Position: Personal Secretary

Location: Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana

Degree: MBA, BBA/BBM, Postgraduate

Experience: Min 5yrs – Max 10yrs

Vacancies: 8



Company: Aditya Success Info

Position: Software Engineer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE/BTech, Diploma, BSc, ITI

Experience: Min 6yrs – Max 9yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: SBL Technologies

Position: Inside Sales

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 7yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: Vilambi Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Graphic Designers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Connect Business Solutions

Position: Customer Support Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE/BTech, Degree, BSc, BCom, BA

Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 2yrs

Vacancies: 100



Company: Buildings Block Group

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Min Qualification 10th

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 2,000



Company: Vilambi Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Web Developers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Team Lease

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 20



Company: Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Shiva Shakthi Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: Packaging Trainee & Chemist Trainee

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BSc, MSc

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs

Vacancies: 12



Company: Proptiger

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 4yrs

Vacancies: 6



Company: Cafe Coffee Day

Position: Team Members

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Min 10th

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 4yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: People 1st Consultancy

Position: Voice & Non-voice Process Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs

Vacancies: 20



Company: TR Training & Consulting services

Position: Team Leader – Admissions

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Postgraduate, BE/BTech

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 23



Company: Lot Mobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 15



Company: Blue Star Limited

Position: Shop Sales Representative

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 4yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: PVR Limited

Position: Senior Duty Manager, Entertainment Service Provider

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 2yrs

Vacancies: 8



Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)

Position: Business Development Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 40



Company: Ladder Consulting

Position: Sr HR Officer, Operations

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Visionary RCM

Position: Medical Coders, Trainees

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: B Pharm/D Pharm, M Pharm

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs

Vacancies: 50

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

