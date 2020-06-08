Check DEET for job alerts

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSMEs, MNCs. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Company Name: Quess Corp Limited
Role: Delivery Partners
Salary: Rs 120 per hour
Qualification: 10th or above
Mandatory: Bike and approved Licence
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Number: 8977177154 / 9398892617 / 8555040540
Company Name: Radiant
Role: Operator
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Salary: Rs 9,200 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Openings: 100
Contact Number: 8309370836 / 6305489865 / 9949255030
Company Name: Bounce
Position: Inspection Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Candidates will be fixing keyless bikes on ground;
Should be flexible enough to travel
Contact Number: 9100983772
Company Name: Bounce
Position: Tag Team Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Will be moving bikes from no parking to proper parking space and fixing them on ground;
Should be flexible enough to travel
Interested candidates kindly contact 9100983772
Company Name: Vagarious Solutions Private Limited
Position: Sales officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree/ PG
Vacancies: 25
Contact: 8919801095
Company Name: Vagarious Solutions
Position: Learning Assistants
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI/Intermediate/diploma
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 8919801095
Company Name: GRAB
Position: Delivery Boys
Location: Hyderabad
Pay: 15-17k monthly
Contact: 9949214923
Company: Flipkart
Position: Delivery Executive
Qualification: 10th & above (Bike with Licence mandatory)
Salary: Rs 12,000 per month
Contact: Shiva
Contact No: 9959831576
Company: Airtel
Position: Electrician
Qualification: 10th & above (Bike with Licence mandatory)
Experience: Minimum 2 years
Salary: Rs 12,000 per month
Contact: Ravi
Contact No: 9396398400
Company: Apollo Hospitals
Position: Emergency Medical Technician, DMLT
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 2yrs
Vacancies: 5
Company: Forte Management
Position: Field Collection Executives & Telecallers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 4yrs
Vacancies: 13
Company: Quesscorp Ltd
Position: Relationship Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 2yrs
Vacancies: 70
Company: Suvarna Bhoomi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd
Position: Field Executives & Marketing Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: Techwave
Position: Java Developers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE/BTech, ME/MTech, MCA
Experience: Min 4yrs – Max 9yrs
Vacancies: 32
Company: Bounce
Position: Field Mechanic
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: ITI, Others
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 4yrs
Vacancies: 50
Company: Gurunanak Institutions
Position: Personal Secretary
Location: Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana
Degree: MBA, BBA/BBM, Postgraduate
Experience: Min 5yrs – Max 10yrs
Vacancies: 8
Company: Aditya Success Info
Position: Software Engineer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE/BTech, Diploma, BSc, ITI
Experience: Min 6yrs – Max 9yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: SBL Technologies
Position: Inside Sales
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 7yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: Vilambi Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Graphic Designers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Connect Business Solutions
Position: Customer Support Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE/BTech, Degree, BSc, BCom, BA
Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 2yrs
Vacancies: 100
Company: Buildings Block Group
Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Min Qualification 10th
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 2,000
Company: Vilambi Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Web Developers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Team Lease
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Company: Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Relationship Manager
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Shiva Shakthi Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd
Position: Packaging Trainee & Chemist Trainee
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BSc, MSc
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs
Vacancies: 12
Company: Proptiger
Position: Relationship Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 4yrs
Vacancies: 6
Company: Cafe Coffee Day
Position: Team Members
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Min 10th
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 4yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: People 1st Consultancy
Position: Voice & Non-voice Process Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs
Vacancies: 20
Company: TR Training & Consulting services
Position: Team Leader – Admissions
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Postgraduate, BE/BTech
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 23
Company: Lot Mobiles Pvt Ltd
Position: HR Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 15
Company: Blue Star Limited
Position: Shop Sales Representative
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 4yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: PVR Limited
Position: Senior Duty Manager, Entertainment Service Provider
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 2yrs
Vacancies: 8
Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)
Position: Business Development Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 40
Company: Ladder Consulting
Position: Sr HR Officer, Operations
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Visionary RCM
Position: Medical Coders, Trainees
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B Pharm/D Pharm, M Pharm
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs
Vacancies: 50
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .