Check out stylish offerings from Sutraa this Ugadi

Hyderabad: In a bid to start the festivities on a grand scale this festive season, Sutraa Exhibition presents its ‘Ugadi Special’ collection on display at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, till March 31.

The Sutraa Festive Special showcases exclusive fashion wear, festive wear, lifestyle and designer wear, jewellery, accessories and more.

“One of the most exciting shopping extravaganzas for festival celebrations, Sutraa is back with its festive exclusive ‘Ugadi Special’ lifestyle and fashion exhibition in Hyderabad,” said the chief organisers of Sutraa, Monica and Umesh Madhyan.

The duo added that Sutraa is one of the most exclusive exhibition brands of fashion, glamour, and style, which is being held on a larger scale with more focus to provide exclusive fashion and lifestyle shopping experience to fashion-loving Hyderabadis. The three-day fashion expo was inaugurated by actors Spandana Palli and Sahasra Reddy.

The launch event was graced by city’s fashion enthusiasts, models and avid shoppers.

