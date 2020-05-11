Check out the new leaked features of iPhone 12

By | Suyash Maddila | Published: 9:46 am

Hyderabad: The global tech giant, Apple, is expected to launch its latest flagship iPhone in 2020 which is unofficially named iPhone 12. The new iPhone which is expected to come in two variants, that is, iPhone 12 and iPhone12 Pro, and three different sizes with 5.4-inch display, 6.1-inch display, and a 6.7-inch display.

https://twitter.com/jon_prosser/status/1247161866603958273/photo/1

The latest buzz about iPhone 12 on Twitter suggest that the new model of Apple’s flagship phone will come with a 120Hz ProMotion high refresh rate display. However, this feature might be available only on the high-end models of iPhone 12 Pro with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display. This feature allows the phone to switch dynamically between its two modes of 60Hz and 120Hz where and helps conserve the battery life where possible.

The leaks also suggest that the capacity of the internal battery has also been augmented to support the 120Hz feature and maintain a good battery life even when the display screen is being rapidly refreshed for extended periods and the 5G cellular both of which are battery-intensive features. The latest report indicates that the top-end model of the new phone, iPhone 12 Pr5o Max with a 6.7-inch display, the biggest iPhone till date, is expected to come with an internal battery capacity in excess of 4400mAH.

https://twitter.com/EveryApplePro/status/1259316432912789504

The new iPhone is also expected to have smaller notch design change and improved face ID that will allow unlocking the phone at more angles by supporting a wider angle of view, as per the reports. It also suggests an upgrade of 2x to3x zoom for the telephoto (front camera) that will let users get closer without the help of digital zoom. The tech giant is supposedly also working on the phone camera, improving its low-light photography with enhanced image stabilisation and faster autofocus, along with an upgraded smart HDR that reduces noise in dark environments. And to sharpen the autofocus further, the phone is expected to have a new LiDAR scanner, which will further improve the accuracy of photos taken in the Portrait mode. The new phone will also have the latest Apple A14 processor.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .