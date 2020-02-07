Check out these swanky make-shift cottages built at Medaram

By | Published: 12:16 am

Mulugu: If you are one of them holding back on your wish to go to Medaram after hearing agonising stories of devotees who may have faced many problems finding a decent accommodation, a surprise this year is that 60 make-shift cottages have been built by AP Tourism through a contractor, which many of the devotees visiting the jatara may not be aware of.

The cottages — with a nice tent with a wooden easy chair and a tea table at the entrance, a double bed, two wooden chairs and a table inside for guests to relax, an exclusive bathroom-cum-toilet with western water closet and 24-hour water and power supply — are being rented out for Rs 4,000 per night to a VIP/VVIP family.

Though the amount doesn’t include food, whatever meat is given as a sacrifice to Sammakka-Sarakka would be served to devotees, says G Sunil Verma, manager of S9 Series Private Limited, which has been awarded the contract to establish the cottages at different locations in Medaram.

Showing the rooms to ‘Telangana Today’ on Thursday, Sunil said the cottages were available for guests/devotees on rent until February 15, even a week after the jatara concludes.

When asked why there was no publicity for the cottages, he said if it was widely publicised, they wouldn’t be able to meet the demand and many recommendations would also start coming from influential persons. He said it was only meant for VIPs and VVIPs.

Unfortunately, devotees have been staying under unhygienic conditions at Medaram at nights and have been spending Rs 1,000 per tent in which almost 10-15 persons sleep on the ground, by the road. There are also cottages erected by the Endowments Department, local people outside their houses and by others as well.

