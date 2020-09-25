Check out this #CoupleChallenge with a new twist

By | Published: 8:03 pm 8:05 pm

Social media is always abuzz with some or the other kind of a challenge. From planting saplings as part of challenges to getting out of running cars and dancing – we have already seen umpteen number of them, some of which actually make us rofl.

Coming to those who indulge in these challenges, there are always two kinds of them. One, those who take it up and do what is asked of them; two, the ones who add a funny twist to it, tickling the funny bones of netizens.

Like always, this time around, memers took up the couple challenge and boy, have they turned it hilarious! Trust them to add a funny touch to anything and everything. Here are a few funny posts that are trending with the #CoupleChallenge:

#CoupleChallenge Winner 🎉🎉 Hira hai Sada ke liye 😊 pic.twitter.com/Q9fWXl076I — Atul Modani (@atulmodani) September 23, 2020

Everyone is posting #couplechallenge Meanwhile Singles: pic.twitter.com/TvV8KIqFUU — 🔥 H R I T T I K___B I S H A L 🔥 (@awkward_hb) September 24, 2020

One of the best in this thread was a tweet by a Twitter username @BarnabasAkash. The youngster posted a morphed image of himself with Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario with the #CoupleChallenge.

Much to his surprise, the actress retweeted it with a message “This was such a fun weekend” and made his day.

This was such a fun weekend https://t.co/R7vpWA9CfH — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) September 24, 2020

