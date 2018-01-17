Check Hyderabad traffic penalty points on mWallet now

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: To make RTA’s mWallet mobile application more useful to the public, Telangana Transport Department has included the City Traffic Police’s penalty points system in the app to enable motorists to keep a tab on points accumulated during a violation of traffic rules.

The system was introduced by Police and Transport Department in the city in August last to curb violation of traffic rules by fixing points for various violations, with the accumulation of 12 points to mean punishment in varying degrees.

The RTA’s latest update for the mWallet will help users know how many points they had accumulated, since exceeding 12 points could cancellation of driving license.

It was only earlier this month that one person finally accumulated more than 12 points, 14 to be precise, resulting in the police issuing a notice to him, with action on his licence to be decided shortly. Most of the violations in that particular case were related to not wearing helmets.

“After updating the app with the penalty point system, it has become more helpful for motorists making them aware of points that they had crossed and urges them to be careful while driving,” said Rudra Teja, developer of mWallet.

The app is already one of the most popular government mobile apps, having registered nearly 25 lakh users with a rating of 4 stars out of 5 on Google Play Store. On the other hand, there are 2, 500 to 3,000 new users being registered every day, thus making the app the most downloaded one in any State, officials said.

After the integration of e-challan with mWallet, citizens are coming forward to pay their fines through the app, they said. The department is now working on integrating the pollution certificate as well in the app.

J Panduranga Naik, Joint Transport Commissioner, said: “The positive feedback for the app is encouraging the department to work more on it. There have been suggestions to add an option to include the pollution certificate as well and we are working on it.”