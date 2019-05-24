Check-post on Karnataka-TS border to keep tab on poachers

By | Published: 1:12 am 1:15 am

Sangareddy: To keep a vigil on poaching of wild animals along the Manjira river in Nyalkal, Manoor, and Nagulgidda mandals, an integrated check post would be soon set up at Karamungi in Nagulgidda mandal. Officials from forest and police departments would be posted round-the-clock.

Though there was no reserve forest area in these mandals, the population of blackbuck and spotted deer has been multiplying every year since they have abundant fodder and water along the river. When the river goes dry, the herbivores make sugarcane and paddy fields along the river their habitation.

Speaking to Telangana Today, K Venkateshwarlu, DFO, Sangareddy, said they would post three forest watchers and a beat officer, who would be in-charge of the check post, on the Karnataka and Telangana border to prevent hunters from Karnataka from entering Telangana. Though they have already sought the permission for setting up the check post, Venkateshwarlu said they have hastened the process following Monday’s poaching incident. The Nagulgidda police had arrested five people, including three from Karnataka, and recovered the carcasses of three herbivores from them.

He said they would complete the process before June 1. Besides, they would initiate measures shortly along with locals to keep a check on poachers. Meanwhile, the five accused in the Monday’s poaching case were remanded for 14 days.

