Check these job openings for you

By | Published: 12:55 am 3:39 pm

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

Posts: 1,163 specialist officers

Eligibility: IT Officer (Scale-I): 4 years Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunications/ Electronics an Communication/ Electronics and Instrumentation (OR) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics and Tele Communication/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications (OR) Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agriculture Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/ Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level (OR) Post Graduate Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Full time Post Graduate degree or Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ HR/HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Full time Marketing/ MBA (Marketing)/ full time 2 years PGDBA / PGDBM with specialization in Marketing.

Selection Process: Online common written examination and interview. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test and also a minimum total weighted score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpspl9nov19/. The last date to apply is November 26.

Union Public Service Commission

Posts: 153

Name of the posts: Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications,Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry: 65

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Bio-Chemistry), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 12

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 13

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Endocrinology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 11

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 5

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Orthopaedics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 18

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 9

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Sports Medicine), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 1

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Tuberculosis and Respiratory Medicine), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 2

Specialist Grade III (Pathology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 2

Specialist Grade III (Radio diagnosis), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 14

Senior Lecturer (Immuno Haematology and Blood Transfusion), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration: 1

Eligibility:

Examiner: Degree in Law (B.L.) with minimum 2 years of experience.

Specialist Grade III: MBBS degree with post graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality. At least 3 years of experience is required.

Senior Lecturer: A University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. DM (Immunology) or MD (Immuno Haematology and Blood Transfusion)/ MD (Pathology or Becteriology or Haematology) with two year’s teaching experience or special training in the Department of Immuno Haematology and Blood Transfusion. Minimum 03 years teaching experience in the concerned speciality.

Selection Process: Recruitment test followed by interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php. The last date to apply is November 28.

Sarish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR)

Posts: 90

Name of the posts:

Technician-B: 88

Draughtsman-B: 2

Research Associate (RA): 2

Technician-B / Draughtsman-B: SSLC / SSC Pass + ITI / NTC / NAC certificate in concerned trade / discipline from NCVT approved institute.

Research Associate (RA): Ph.D in Meteorology/ Atmospheric Sciences/ Oceanography/ Physics/ Applied Physics with Meteorology or equivalent subjects as the main subject (OR) ME/M.Tech in Atmospheric Science/Ocean sciences with at least 3 years of research experience with at least one research paper in Science Citation Index (SCI) journal related to Atmospheric/ Oceanic/ Climate Sciences.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates may apply online through SHAR online application portal. The last date for registration of online applications is November 29. For any docubts/ clarification, email to [email protected]

Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited

Posts: Group A, B, C – 86

Eligibility:

General Manager (Marketing): Master’s Degree in Management with specialization in marketing stream or equivalent Post Graduate 2 years full time Diploma in Management with specialization in marketing/Foreign Trade. Minimum 15 years of experience is required.

General Manager (Finance & Accounts): Master’s Degree in Management with specialization in finance stream or equivalent Post Graduate 2 years full time Diploma in Management with specialization in finance stream. Minimum 15 years of experience is required.

Deputy General Manager (HR): Master’s Degree in Management with specialization in Personnel stream or equivalent Post Graduate 2 years full time Diploma in Management with specialization in personnel stream or MSW or equivalent degree. Minimum 12 years of experience is required.

Senior Manager: Master’s Degree in Management with specialization in Marketing or equivalent Post Graduate 2 years full time Diploma in Management with specialization in Marketing/ Foreign Trade. Minimum 9 years of experience is required.

Senior Manager (Legal): Master’s Degree in Law with 9 years of experience.

Deputy Manager (Marketing): Graduate Degree and minimum 3 years of experience.

Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts): Graduate degree in Commerce (B.Com) with minimum 3 years of experience.

Assistant Manager (Marketing): Graduate Degree and minimum 1 year of experience.

Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts): B.Com with minimum 1 year of experience.

Assistant Manager (HR): Master’s Degree in Management with specialization in Personnel stream or equivalent Post Graduate 2 years full time Diploma in Management with specialization in personnel stream or MSW equivalent degree. Minimum 1 year of experience is required.

Assistant Manager (Legal): Masters’ Degree in Law and 1 year of experience.

Assistant Manager (R&D): Graduate degree with minimum 1 year of work experience.

Sales Executive: Graduate Degree preferably in Business Administration/ Economics/ Law/ fashion technology/ design & development/ food technology/ packaging. Minimum 5 years of experience is required.

Senior Assistant: Graduate Degree preferably in Business Administration/ Economics/ Law/ Social work. Minimum 5 years of experience is required.

Senior Accountant: Graduate Degree in Commerce with minimum 5 years of experience.

Commercial Assistant: Graduate degree, preferably in Business Administration/Science/Economics/Fashion Technology/Design & Development/Food Technology/Packaging. Minimum 5 years of experience is required.

Assistant: Graduate, preferably in Business Administration/ Economics/ Law/ Library Science. Minimum 3 years of experience is required.

Accountant: Graduate in Commerce with minimum 3 years of experience.

Hindi Translator: Graduate degree with Hindi & English as subjects with 1 year of experience.

Junior Assistant: Degree and minimum 2 years of experience.

Junior Commercial Assistant: Graduate or equivalent qualification. Should have working knowledge of computers. Minimum 2 years of working experience is required.

Junior Accountant/ Junior Accounts Assistant: Graduate in Commerce. Should have working knowledge of computers. Minimum 2 years of experience in the relevant field.

Driver: 10th (matric) or ITI equivalent. Possess a valid driving license. Minimum 3 years of experience of driving a motor car.

Multi-Tasking Staff: Matriculation or equivalent pass or ITI pass. Knowledge of reading/ writing local language is essential. Hindi/ English preferred.

Selection process: Computer based test and interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/62766/Instruction.html. The last date to apply is November 30.

Scholarship

Building Energy Efficiency Higher & Advanced Network (BHAVAN) Fellowships 2020

The Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) has founded this award to provide best opportunities to the students having PhD, M.Tech, M.S. or M.Arch degree and enable them to gain exposure and access to world-class research facilities in US academia and labs.

Eligibility: Indian citizens who are under the age of 40 years and have a Ph.D./M.Tech./M.S.(Research)/M.Arch. in Science, Engineering, Technology or Architecture can apply for this scholarship. Applicants must also hold a regular position in a public-funded R&D Laboratory/S&T institution/recognized university/college and must have a letter of acceptance from a reputed U.S. scientific/technological institution/laboratory.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get a monthly stipend, return airfare, contingency allowance and health insurance.

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2019

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/BEE2

LIC HFL Vidhyadhan Scholarship

LIC Housing Finance Limited is inviting underprivileged students to apply for the LIC HFL Vidhyadhan Scholarship. This scholarship will provide financial assistance to school/ITI/Diploma/UG/PG students. Preference will be given to students in financial and family crisis.

Eligibility: Students enrolled in Class 8 to 12/ITI/Diploma/Undergraduate or Postgraduate programmes at any recognised school/college/university in India who have scored a minimum of 65% in their previous qualifying exam may apply for this scholarship. Applicants’ family income must be less than INR 3,00,000 (3 Lakhs) per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive one-time financial assistance ranging between INR 10,000 to INR 30,000 based on their current academic level.

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2019

Application mode: Submit online applications

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/LHVS1

STFC Meritorious Scholarship Programme

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited has announced this scholarship

programme to provide financial assistance to students from underprivileged families of commercial transport drivers. Under this programme, selected students will receive multi-year scholarships for professional studies after Class 10 and Class 12.

Eligibility: Students currently enroled in Diploma/ITI/Polytechnic courses, or Graduation/Engineering (3-4 year) programmes may apply for this scholarship, if they have scored at least 60% marks in Class 10 and Class 12. Applicants must come from the family of a commercial transport driver with an overall family income of less than INR 4 Lakhs per year.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive INR 15,000/- per year for ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma studies (max. 3 years), and up to INR 35,000/- per year (max. 4 years) for graduation/engineering studies.

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2019

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/STFC1

Technip India Limited Scholarship

Technip India invites girl students from financially underprivileged sections of society to receive financial support for pursuing higher education in different fields of Science. This programme is aimed at encouraging girls towards STEM studies.

Eligibility: Female students currently enrolled in Class 11 or 3rd year of B.Tech/B.E. programme at any recognised institution may apply for this scholarship. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the previous qualifying examination and their family income must be less than INR 3 Lakhs per annum. Applications open for students from Delhi, Mumbai & Chennai only.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will receive INR 20,000 towards their academic expenses.

Last Date to Apply: 10-12-2019

Application mode: Submit online applications

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/TILS39

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .