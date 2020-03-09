Checklist for individuals to prevent COVID-19

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The cases of novel strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that causes COVID-19 disease continued to get reported from different parts of the country. Almost all the COVID-19 positive cases, except for the one solitary positive case in Telangana, identified in other States have been clusters.

Presence of such clusters can only mean that in the near future, a similar cluster could possibly get detected here too. While the State health officials have continued to focus on strengthening surveillance and creating infrastructure, if coronavirus becomes rampant, it is vital for individuals and as a community to play an important role in fighting the threat of COVID-19.

What community and individuals can do?



According to senior health officials, individuals must be able to understand their role in preventing the spread of coronavirus within the community and sensitising public about their active role is important. Based on suggestions from senior doctors and WHO, the three most important measures that individuals must take to contain COVID-19 is to be meticulous about hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and aggressively practice social distancing.

Senior health officials here point out that since there is only one single case of COVID-19 and not enough evidence related to spread of the disease in the community, drastic measures at social distancing, like declaring holidays to primary schools, which was the case in New Delhi, are yet to be taken up here.

However, the Ministry of Health, Family Welfare has already suggested avoiding mass gatherings. Other such community-based interventions including school holidays, cancelling mass gatherings or events and asking employees to work from home that could go a long way in preventing or delaying the spread of the ailment.

Senior doctors point out that elderly with comorbid conditions like heart and kidney ailments, those with asthma, diabetes and hypertension must socially distance themselves by not venturing out in mass gatherings. Such persons are more likely to fall sick quickly and test positive for either swine flu or 2019-nCoV.

Social distancing



Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in December, the term ‘social distancing’ has become a buzzword to contain the spread of the coronavirus among the community. Many western countries, which are grappling with the intensity of COVID-19, are now actively pursuing the concept of social distancing among the community.

What does social distancing mean?

At a more individual level, social distancing is maintaining or increasing space between two people at public places like railway stations, bus terminals, theatres etc. Usually, at such public places, person-to-person contact is very common. For example, at a bus terminal, the distance between the passengers waiting for the bus is less or standing in line in a super market where distance between customers is very less.

Social distancing is aimed at having some physical space between individuals, which will go a long way in reducing the spread of the infection. Some of the other measures that could be taken in the coming months if COVID-19 remains aggressive, include school holidays, discouraging people from attending large gatherings like a cricket match, marriages, festivals, conferences and places of worship.

What more individuals can do?

A lot of stigma is attached to diseases, especially when the ailments are transmitted quickly from one person to another. From past experience in handling swine flu patients, surveillance officials in Hyderabad point out that there is stigma attached to the concept of quarantine. Quite often, the entire neighbourhood becomes hostile to a family, in case someone has tested positive for COVID-19.

Supporting each other in times of such distress is an important aspect that individuals must focus on during disease outbreaks. Doctors stress that individuals must access information from reliable websites like MOHFW and WHO so that they are able to understand the disease, which goes a long way in containing its progress.

