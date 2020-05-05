Checkmate China

Published: 12:00 am 7:52 pm

Covid-19 has exposed the over-dependence of the world on China, which accounts for over 40% of the total global exports of key medical equipment. This dependence on China poses economic, political, strategic and ethical risks for the world. For India, the risk of economic dependence is even greater than most other nations. China’s share of global manufacturing output increased from 20% in 2014 to 28.4% in 2019. India’s share remained static at 3% during the period. The expression ‘Chimerica’ is no more about America’s dependence on China but may now very well describe Beijing’s relationship with much of the world. The aftermath of coronavirus pandemic has made the risks of the world’s dependence on China impossible to ignore. Governments across the world need to do much more in extending strategic support to vital industries so as to stand up to the growing hegemony of China. India’s imports from China, mostly manufactured goods, were $74.72 billion in 2019. India’s exports to China are primary and intermediate products at $18 billion in 2019. The Covid-19 crisis has escalated the long-running trade battles, particularly between the United States and China. India too was at the receiving end of the defective and substandard testing kits from China at hugely inflated mark ups. As stock markets plunge, governments are rightly worried that China’s state-controlled firms will snap up their nations’ strategic assets on the cheap. In recent weeks, Australia, Canada, Germany and India have tightened restrictions on foreign takeovers.

Given its track record, it is not surprising that Beijing is using the situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic to push its expansionist agenda. The recent decision of China’s central bank to raise its stake by 1.01% in HDFC is nothing but an opportunistic takeover. India has done well by seeking to checkmate this by revising the foreign direct investments (FDI) policy to curb hostile acquisitions of domestic companies. For years, Beijing has been quite unabashed in displaying its territorial and economic hegemony, whether it is the expanding footprint in the Indian Ocean region or its growing influence in Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives through a string of infrastructure and development projects being offered as baits. Its brazen military build-up in the South China Sea flouts territorial and maritime rights of neighbouring countries while its ‘One Belt, One Road’, an infrastructure development scheme linking Asia, Europe, and Africa, draws poor countries into its embrace. China has few qualms about flexing its economic and political muscle to intimidate those who question the regime’s frequent human rights abuses. India is unlikely to be immune from China’s belligerence, making it imperative for New Delhi to join hands with other nations to push back against such tactics.

