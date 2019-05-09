Checkout the best memes from 2019 Met Gala

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 10:50 pm

As some of the biggest celebrities stepped out for the 2019 MET Gala in the most extravagant ensembles, Twitter fans, in their usual fashion, took to the microblogging site to share some hilarious memes and their thoughts on the pink carpet action.

Leading the pack of meme-worthy creations was Katy Perry. When the MET committee announced this year’s theme as “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, no one expected the singer to sport a costume of a literal cheeseburger. But, that’s exactly what she did. And this was only after she walked the red carpet in a bright chandelier dress that actually glowed, of course. Meme creators were immediately enlightened to incorporate her as what she dressed as, a chandelier hanging off a ceiling or in this case, the ceiling of Deepika Padukone’s Deewani Mastaani.

Another victim of the overtly-creative meme community of Twitter was singer and actor Jared Leto, who showed up at the star-studded event with the ultimate accessory — a decapitated head that was an exact wax-like replica of Leto’s own likeness. It didn’t take much time for fans to find the resemblance of Leto’s supposed clutch to that of iCarly’s comedian, Gibby’s wax-figure.

While some attendees, such as Priyanka Chopra, opted for looks that were definitely out-of-the-box, to put it euphemistically, others owned the carpet. Whether that meant redefining Disney-princess chic in high-tech Tommy Hilfiger, as did Zendaya, or paying tribute to legendary actor, Cher, cue Emily Ratajkowski, these celebrities embraced both extremity and individuality.