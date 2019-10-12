Checks on Mid Manair begin

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Siricilla: Irrigation Department officials have undertaken further quality checks of the left side of the earthen bund of Mid Manair reservoir in an attempt to put at rest any doubts over the structures safety following allegations of leakages from the dam.

Officials said that they would be digging to a depth of 10 metres over a 200 metre stretch of the left side of the dam to study the structure’s integrity and ensure its safety. As part of this work, the stone lining of the dam would be removed and once the inspections are completed, the holes will be refilled and the stone paving will be restored, the officials said.

Officials are also collecting soil samples and taking photographs of the bund to study its condition.

It may be recalled that last month, eight borewells to a depth of 30 metres were dug at Bogam Orre, a natural spring area downstream of the dam to test the water pressure following alleged leakages. It was alleged by Congress party leaders that though the dam was designed to hold 25,8 TMCft of water, leakages began occuring when the storage capacity touched 15 TMCft some weeks ago. Offiicals, in a bid to ease possible pressure on the dam, released water from Mid Manair to Lower Manair by lifting 25 gates of the Mid Manair dam on August 30.

As Yellampalli reservoir received huge inflows earlier in August, irrigation officials lifted 12 TMCft of water from it and released it into Mid Manair using the Nandi Medram and Laxmipur pump houses constructed as part of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

