Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhama, a fantasy flick

The title song of the upcoming fantasy flick Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhama, has been released by the makers. The movie tells the story of how an ant wishes to become a human. The ant-turned-human has several desires and fantasies to fulfil thereafter taking up human form — especially the feelings of love and romance.

How is it possible for an ant to achieve all its desires and goals? Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhama answers these questions. Young actors Amit and Indu as the lead roles. The movie is being directed by Srikanth Appalaraju and produced by SN Lakshminarayana under the banner Magnum Opus Films.”Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhama is a love journey of two love birds. It is aimed at family as well as mass audience. The graphic and music will stand out to be a highlight of the movie,” said director Srikanth.

Producer SN Lakshminarayana said the ant in the movie is main attraction. “The movie is produced without compromising on the standards and quality. Ravi Varma rendered the music for the songs that are sung by music maestro SP Balu Subramaniam and Geetha Madhuri. The movie will be released in September after completion of censor formalities,” he added. Other characters include Suman, Haritha, Purandhar, Venkat Nimmagadda, Ramya Choudhari, Bomma Sridhar, Ravi Kishore.