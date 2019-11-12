Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhama to hit theatres in December

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Upcoming fantasy flick Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhama will hit theatres in December. The story is about an ant that wishes to become a human. The ant-turned-human has several desires and fantasies to attain thereafter taking up a human form. And how the feelings of love and romance will affect it.

The title song that was sung by music maestro SP Balasubramanyam, has garnered immense response. Young actors Amit and Indu are playing the lead roles. The movie is being directed by Srikanth Appalaraju and produced by SN Lakshminarayana under the banner Magnum Opus Films.

“Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhama is a love journey of two love birds. It is aimed at family as well as mass audience. The graphic and music will stand out to be a highlight of the movie,” said director Srikanth.

Producer Lakshminarayana said the ant in the movie is main attraction.

“The movie is produced without compromising on the standards and quality. Ravi Varma rendered the music for the songs that are sung by music maestro SP Balu Subramaniam and Geetha Madhuri. The movie will be released soon after completion of censor formalities,” he added.

Other characters include Suman, Haritha, Purandhar, Venkat Nimmagadda, Ramya Choudhari, Bomma Sridhar, Ravi Kishore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter