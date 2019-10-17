Cheerful forecast for denizens in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: As the Sun made a vain bid to break through a thick blanket of cloud, temperatures in the city took a dip on Wednesday. Compared to Tuesday, the day temperatures in the city went down by almost six degree Celsius.

Though the city woke up to cloudy skies and cold weather conditions, the hopes of warmth remained dim even in the afternoon as the day was interspersed with light drizzle in most parts.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), against a normal maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius, the city temperatures dropped by 6 degrees below normal on Wednesday.

If the maximum temperature on Tuesday was 31.6 degree Celsius, on Wednesday the mercury plummeted to 25.6 degree Celsius.

IMD officials attributed the significant drop in day temperatures to the onset of the northeast monsoon south of peninsular India on Wednesday which also impacted weather conditions in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

However, the Weather Department had some cheerful forecast for denizens struggling to cope with rainfall on an almost daily basis. The forecast suggested withdrawal of southwest monsoon which has been prevailing for more than four months.

“We predicted it to withdraw by Friday, however, it happened on Wednesday itself,” an official said.

The Telangana State Development and Planning Society forecast looks at maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius while the minimum temperatures could be in the range of 21 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius in the next three days.

