Cheesy starter for a cheesy evening

Snacks play a major role in keeping a party alive. Here’s a snack for when you host a get-together or small party and even if you don’t, you still can enjoy the cool snack — the Cheese Poppers. This goes well with lemon virgin mojitos. The name itself clears the idea behind it, and when you eat it, the melted cheese will pop out. The crowd-pleasing recipe goes with any type of cheese — be it cheddar or red hawk cheese. These mouth-watering cheese recipe has a texture and flavour depending upon the type of cheese you are using.
Cheese Poppers
Ingredients
- 2 cups of boiled and mashed potatoes
- 2 cups of grated paneer
- 1-2 tsp finely chopped chillies
- Some cheese grated or in cube form
- Refined oil
- Salt to taste
Method
- Take grated paneer, mashed potatoes, chillies and salt and mix them well to prepare smooth dough out of it.
- Second step is to rub your palm with little oil and take the smaller amount of dough, press it and make it round in shape so you can add cheese cube to it.
- After adding cheese cube, roll it into small, rounded balls ensuring cheese is inside the dough.
- Now, heat the pan and add oil to it. Once the oil is hot, put it on a medium flame, add the cheese poppers one by one and start frying till they are golden brown.
- Place them on a tissue paper to get rid of excess oil.
- Serve with sweet and sour sauce for better flavour.
And along with this you can have a mojito, which is easy to prepare.
Lemon virgin mojito
This unique lime soda is healthy and has a nice tangy taste, making it a refreshing mocktail beverage which consists of fresh mint and lemon to go with your snacks.
Ingredients
- 2-4 lemons
- Mint leaves, a handful
- Plain soda
- Sugar syrup/ plain sugar
Method
- Cut the lemon into half and squeeze out the juice but do not throw the lemon shell.
- Take the soda into any tumbler and add the lemon juice to it and also the sugar syrup according to your taste preferences.
- Add finely chopped mint, and give it a good stir.
- Leave it all together for 15-20 minutes inside the fridge.
- After 20 minutes, take it out from the fridge and strain it. Then add ice cubes for better result.
- Once your fritter is ready, have it along with Virgin mojito.
- If you enjoy rum, you can even add 10 ml rum to it.