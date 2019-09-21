Cheesy starter for a cheesy evening

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Snacks play a major role in keeping a party alive. Here’s a snack for when you host a get-together or small party and even if you don’t, you still can enjoy the cool snack — the Cheese Poppers. This goes well with lemon virgin mojitos. The name itself clears the idea behind it, and when you eat it, the melted cheese will pop out. The crowd-pleasing recipe goes with any type of cheese — be it cheddar or red hawk cheese. These mouth-watering cheese recipe has a texture and flavour depending upon the type of cheese you are using.

Cheese Poppers

Ingredients

2 cups of boiled and mashed potatoes

2 cups of grated paneer

1-2 tsp finely chopped chillies

Some cheese grated or in cube form

Refined oil

Salt to taste

Method

Take grated paneer, mashed potatoes, chillies and salt and mix them well to prepare smooth dough out of it.

Second step is to rub your palm with little oil and take the smaller amount of dough, press it and make it round in shape so you can add cheese cube to it.

After adding cheese cube, roll it into small, rounded balls ensuring cheese is inside the dough.

Now, heat the pan and add oil to it. Once the oil is hot, put it on a medium flame, add the cheese poppers one by one and start frying till they are golden brown.

Place them on a tissue paper to get rid of excess oil.

Serve with sweet and sour sauce for better flavour.

And along with this you can have a mojito, which is easy to prepare.

Lemon virgin mojito

This unique lime soda is healthy and has a nice tangy taste, making it a refreshing mocktail beverage which consists of fresh mint and lemon to go with your snacks.

Ingredients

2-4 lemons

Mint leaves, a handful

Plain soda

Sugar syrup/ plain sugar

Method