Chemotherapy special ward inaugurated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway on Friday inaugurated the chemotherapy and renovated officers special ward at the Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda.

During his visit, he inspected the hospital and monitored working of Hospital Management System set up to facilitate employees and wards, medical records and stores procurement, a press release said.

Mallya enquired with Chief Medical Director about the counters provided for registration of Unique Medical Identity Card Registration by the serving and retired employees for self and family members.

He interacted with pensioners, employees and family members regarding facilities provided at hospital. Later, he also inspected pharmacy, stores and wards and discussed with officials on further development.

