Chenchu girl goes missing in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Nagarkurnool: A Chenchu tribal girl who went missing inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve on Friday, has not been traced yet. Shravani (5), a resident of Pullaipally Penta, along with her cousin who was also of her age, had left to Mallapur Penta, which is eight kilo metres away on Friday, after they came to know that their relatives had come to Mallapur.

Both the girls went off the kaccha forest road to go inside the woods, so that they could eat some fruits, as Shravani had not eaten anything since morning and her cousin had only ‘Ambali’ in the morning. The girls kept going deep inside the forest and lost track of their way. The girls spent the entire night sleeping on a boulder where there were many ‘madupu trees’ used for making ‘vistharakus.’ There was no water source in that area.

The next morning, Shravani’s cousin went to find help and finally found the forest path leading to a water source. She informed Chenchus who were passing by that Shravani was still inside the forest and told them how they had gone missing. However, she was not able to identify the exact location where they had slept.

Mallesh, a resident of Appapur Penta, who searched for Shravani along with Chenchus of Pullaipally and Mallapur Pentas the entire day on Saturday, told Telangana Today that the forest department was informed about the missing girl on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Project Officer of ITDA, had informed the Chenchus that police personnel were dispatched to search for missing Shravani.