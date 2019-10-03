Chenchus left in the lurch

By | Published: 12:33 am

Nagarkurnool: After decades, the Deva Chenchus living inside the core area of Amrabad Tiger Reserve were motivated to go for agriculture. Organisations like Deccan Development Society had also extended their support in the form of giving them four varieties of millet seeds and also sent trainers to teach them just before the onset of kharif season. It all looked like a great effort was underway. However, one mistake made by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) put an end to the Chenchus’ dreams of growing their own crops for domestic consumption.

Initially, the ITDA officials had promised to distribute bulls to Appapur gram panchayat and all the Chenchu pentas under it, so that they could go for farming activity. That didn’t happen. Then the ITDA officials sent a tractor to plough the agricultural lands in Appapur, Bourapur and Medimelakala pentas. Unfortunately, only one direction ploughing was done, that resulted in chunks of soil forming big lumps scattered across the lands. In many places, it resembled mini canals in the lands. When the Chenchus requested the official concerned, he informed them that only one time ploughing would be taken up.

The disappointed Chenchus left the lands as it is, as they didn’t have money for diesel to hire tractor. One crop season went waste despite heavy rains inside the core forest area. Except for a few farmers who could afford to hire a tractor in Medimelakala to cultivate maize, finger millets and sorghum, all the others just preserved their seeds, hoping to cultivate their lands in the coming Yasangi season which is just round-the-corner.

“Instead of making the lands cultivable, they spoiled the lands. Every time, they only give us assurance of distributing seeds, bulls, agricultural implements and tractor, but every time they failed to assist us,” Thokala Mallaiah, one of the Chenchu religious elder, told Telangana Today.

Despite the inaction on the part of ITDA, some farmers have started cultivation. One such inspiring example is of Bayyanna, a resident of Medimelakala, who has cultivated maize, finger millet and sorghum. His maize crop has reached the harvest stage and he may be harvesting it in a day or two.

“I am not going to sell this crop. We will use this in food preparations and these are the indigenous seeds which we have preserved for generations. We will distribute the seeds among our community members so that we can cultivate them again in the ‘Magi’ season (Yasangi),” said Bayyanna, when asked what he was going to do with his bumper harvest.

For decades, several attempts were made to encourage Chenchus to go for farming. In the Nallamala forests, even Naxals had trained Chenchus to cultivate. According to Chenchus, Naxals had even ploughed, performed weeding and also harvested their crops for them. As time went by, the practice took a back-seat and government machinery has never tried to make them go for farming. Only after the Chenchus were given pattas for their lands and after some of them received Rythu Bandhu input financial assistance, that a wish to go for farming sprouted in the minds of the Chenchus. Unfortunately, enough is not being done at the district-level to assist them.

“Even if the ITDA can give us bulls, ploughs and other implements, we can do farming on our own. But officials are saying they have sent the proposals to the commissioner and in this process we are not able to receive anything.

What is the point of trying to assist when the time has passed?” asked Guruvaiah, another Chenchu farmer.

What has gone has gone. At least if the ITDA is serious about helping Chenchus to begin farming again, they do have an opportunity this Yasangi season.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .