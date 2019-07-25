Chenchus get seeds, now what about bulls/tractors?

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:50 pm

Nagarkurnool: The Chenchus living in the core Amrabad Forest Reserve, who have been facing shortage of seeds for kharif, received the much-needed help from the women ryots of Deccan Development Society (DDS). The DDS members have not only provided them with seeds of pearl millet (sajja), little millet (samalu), horse gram (ulavalu) and niger seeds (gaddi nuvvulu) but also trained Chenchus from around 6 Chenchu pentas how to cultivate them and optimise their utilisation.

Chandramma, Lakshmamma and Mallamma, all senior citizens and progressive women farmers from Pastapur village of Zaheerabad mandal in Sangareddy district, who have been associated with DDS for more than 20 years, gave the Chenchus invaluable information about the traditional methods of millet cultivation and how they could utilise their lands to grow multiple crops in a scientific way to increase yield.

At a training session held in Medimelakala penta, the Chenchus were excited to speak to the DDS members. The women asked the Chenchus about their traditional way of life, eating habits, problems and farming, listened to them patiently. The women, recording the proceedings with a video camera, told Chenchus how they could make multiple uses of the given millets in their day-to-day dietary regimen and at the same time preserving the fertility of their forest soils, which are rich in nutrients. Aspects such as seed requirement per acre, space management, nutrient incorporation into the soil and sowing method were explained by the trainers from DDS women’s sanghams.

“If you cultivate niger seeds this season, sorghum (Jonna) could be the next crop to ensure a bumper harvest,” Chandramma said.

The trainers, who have travelled places such as Nairobi, Bangkok, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh among others and almost the entire country during the past two decades, were surprised to know how many naturally available foods Chenchus consumed before starting the consumption of PDS rice.

Millet farming has never been new to Chenchus in this part of Nallamala forests. They have been cultivating sorghum, finger millet and maize for a long time. During Indira Gandhi’s period, many Dalits were brought to teach farming to Chenchus. Most of them have settled down in the peripheral areas of the core forest and other areas of Ahchampet constituency.

When the Left-wing extremists were active in this part of the forest in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, Chenchus were taught by ‘annalu’ (Maoists) how to grow various crops for their domestic consumption.

The Chenchus kept depending on the Integrated Tribal development Agency (ITDA) for all aspects of their lives, but all these years, farming has always taken a back-seat inside the forests, where Chenchus continued living by collecting naturally available food material in the forest.

“We are glad that ‘Telangana Today’ has brought the issues of farming in tribal areas into the public domain once again. Our women farmers are available to train them and give them more millet varieties if they need in future,” PV Sateesh, one of the founders of Deccan Development Society,. told ‘Telangana Today’.

After reading a story on the scarcity of seeds and bulls/tractors to till the lands in Chenchu areas titled “Chenchus pitch for clear ROFR rights”, published last week, Sateesh had arranged for four millet varieties to be distributed to Chenchus to cultivate anywhere between 50-60 acres of land this kharif.

The trainers sent by him were Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) who won the hearts of at least six Chenchu pentas located deep inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Seeds are now available, Chenchus are all excited and it has been raining inside the forest, which is enough to cultivate millets. The only thing pending is the distribution of bulls or provision of tractor service by ITDA, so that Chenchus can eat what they grow next year.

As of now, only a few days are left for the sowing period of these millet seeds to end. For many other crops, the sowing time had passed already.

