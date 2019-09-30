Chenchus stare at uncertain future

By | Published: 12:38 am

Nagarkurnool: Kudumula Bayyanna (25), resident of Sangidi Gundala Chenchu Penta, has been working as a tiger tracker in the core area of Amrabad Tiger Reserve ever since he turned 18. Tracking tigers, installing and monitoring cameras, helping in surveys among other works are part of his basic job description apart from many other activities which contract workers like him are made to do. He now faces an uncertain future like many others who have been laid off from work. He has not received his salary of Rs 7,000 (after deductions) for the past three months.

There are many like him (forest watchers and tiger trackers) in the tiger reserve who have either been laid off or have not received their salaries.

In a circular dated July 27, 2019, issued by PK Jha, former Principal Conservator of Forests, Telangana, instructions were given to Forest Department about rationalisation of personnel at base camps and utilisation of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds. It also sought a critical review of personnel and final requirement of contract staff (mostly local Chenchus) till further orders were issued.

It was also specified that 90 Forest Section Officers and 1,857 Forest Beat Officers were being hired and they would resume duties soon. The circular originated from the rules formulated by the Centre in 2018, two years after the enactment of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act. The rules came into force after several directives from the Supreme Court for rational utilisation of CAMPA funds, which were found to have been misused in the past.

The new rules clearly mention that the funds can’t be used for payment of salaries, travelling allowances, medical expenses to Forest Department employees, including the contract staff. However, the rules framed were contradictory in nature with respect to their application towards the Chenchus. As per the rules, 20 per cent of the fund is supposed to be used for strengthening forest and wildlife, related infrastructure and capacity building of personnel. Other activities include establishment, upgradation, maintenance of modern nurseries, promoting conservation, and conservation of land and folk varieties, among others.

Activities like construction, upgradation and maintenance of inspection paths, forest roads in forest area, forest lines, watch towers, check-posts and timber depots, construction of residential and official buildings in forests or front-line staff deployed for protection of forest and wildlife and casual engagement of local people or labour to assist regular forest staff for forest protection works are also supposed to be done under the 20 per cent of CAMPA funds.

In 2015, a directive from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was sent for channelising some of these funds for the development of Community Forest Resource (CFR) areas recognised under the Forest Rights Act. However, as per the rules, working plans for permitted activities will be developed in consultation with gram sabha or village forest management committees. Ultimately, the funds have been made available only to the Forest Department which has complete discretion about its usage.

While the recruitment of regular forest personnel definitely is a long-awaited issue to be resolved, people from the Chenchu community have been serving the Forest Department as forest watchers and tiger trackers for the past couple of decades. All of a sudden laying them off on paper on one side and asking them to continue working if they want to without salaries, is grave injustice to the Chenchus.

Today, the condition of Chenchu contractual forest workers is such that job or no job, they will continue to protect the forests, but without any financial security. Even if they want to go for farming, they have not received any help from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). Ultimately, they are being pushed back into poverty after using their services.

“We have also helped the Forest Department in marking points for surveys conducted for uranium mining and other activities. We are the ones who helped the department get control of the forests which were alien to them before. Today, our families are being pushed into darkness,” said Bayyanna.

“They made us show them all the areas, they took GPS mapping of the entire forest area with our help and after knowing everything they are now laying us off saying we are not performing duties properly. Then they hire people from plain areas in our place. Once in two years people are being laid-off,” said Nagaiah, a forest watcher from Medimelakala Chenchu Penta.

Till now, none of the forest watchers or tiger trackers have been able to claim their provident fund. Every month, Rs 900 was being deducted from their salaries towards PF. Nimmala Bayyanna, a forest watcher from Medimelakala who resigned from his job last year, served the Forest Department for 8 years, but has not received his PF, which is estimated to be about Rs 1,72,800 (without calculating interest).

Most contractual staff have not been able to claim a single rupee from their PF because of various reasons. While their lack of knowledge about how to claim has allowed people to exploit them demanding commission as much as Rs 25,000, there are discrepancies in date of birth in their Aadhaar cards and details given in their PF accounts.

The Centre recently released Rs 3,100 crore CAMPA fund for Telangana on condition that salaries should not be paid from that amount. This not only affects the Chenchu forest watchers and tiger trackers working in Nallamala, but also the tribal forest workers engaged in contractual work in other reserve forests across Telangana.

