‘Chenetha Bathukamma’ celebrated in London

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) celebrated Chenetha Bathukamma and Dasara festival in London. NRIs and Indian community organization representatives from across the United Kingdom took part in the celebratioins and the cultural in-charge Sathya Chilumula said ‘shami pooja’ was performed as part of Dasara festival including ‘alai-bhalai’ where ‘shami’ leaves were exchanged and pledge taken to support the weavers community.

Singing traditional songs in unison, women, attired in their best, took part in Bathukamma celebrations. Specially prepared a replica of the offcial State emblem Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, was the special attraction at the event and many were seen taking selfies and pictures at the showcase.

The organisers received appreciation for showcasing Telangana culture on a global platform. Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Joginapally’s initiative to involve in green challenge has impressed NRIs across the globe and they appreciated his efforts to save the nature.

All the NRIs, who participated in the religious event, pledged to support the cause and they also unveiled a poster in support to MP Santosh Kumar’s mission to make difference in the community.

Indian High Commission First Secretary Rahul and Hounslow Mayor Tony Louki graced the celebrations. TAUK President Pavithra Kandi said the Association encouraged everyone to wear handloom clothes for the celebrations to create awareness among the community members. She thanked the guests, especially former MP K Kavitha for continuous support and encouragement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter