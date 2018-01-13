Chengicherla fire mishap: Pilferage suspected

By | Published: 1:06 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Police have raised serious doubts over the Chengicherla fire mishap, in which 17 persons suffered serious burn injuries after a petrol tanker exploded.

According to sources, the two tankers were parked in an enclosed site a few kilometres away from the Warangal Highway. The tankers had come from a petrol station in Kakinada. After inspecting the spot, the Rachakonda police believe that that pilfering of petrol led to the accident and the investigation is moving in that direction, senior officials said.

A senior officer said the site belonged to one Raju and his brother, who is yet to be identified.

“It was being used to pilfer petrol from tankers. We suspect that the explosion occurred when the owners were trying tried to shift petrol from one tanker to another,” he said.

Ranga Reddy District Fire Officer B Harinatha Reddy said there could be two reasons behind the incident.

“The tanker could have hit the wall while moving resulting in sparks, or sparks could flown when welding was done to seal the pipe used to draw petrol,” he said.

Sattaiah, a retired head constable and whose house is located adjacent to the spot, said when the tanker exploded it rolled some distance before hitting the compound wall of his house and stopped.

“No one in the house was injured though the impact of the explosion was very huge. I never knew that the site was being used for such illegal business,” he said.