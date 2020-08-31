Chennur municipality set to get makeover

Civic body chief says action plan was chalked out to create various facilities and town to be a model municipality soon

Mancherial: Newly created Chennur municipality is undergoing a makeover on several front, with a slew of developmental activities taken up for the benefit of the citizens as well as beautification of the town. These developments are due to the sustained efforts of Archana Ramlal Gilda, chairperson of the civic body and special attention laid by government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman.

Archana Ramlal Gilda told ‘Telangana Today’ that an action plan was chalked out to create various facilities and to beautify the town like never before and thus to make the town a model one. She stated that Suman was playing a vital role in bringing sufficient funds for developing the municipality on various fronts.

“Main roads are being widened, while two tanks are converted into mini-tank bunds. Besides, a park is going to be created soon for providing recreation to the citizens. Grants over Rs 30 crore were granted to the civic through Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, District Mineral Fund Trust and some other schemes for taking up these works,” she informed.

The chairperson further stated that an integrated vegetable market yard was being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. A Skill Development Centre is being built in the heart of the town, costing Rs 5 crore. Similarly, a sports stadium is being erected spending Rs 2.5 crore. A bypass road is being formed for easing traffic snarls, while internal roads are being improved.

Meanwhile, Pedda Cheruvu and Kummarikunta tanks are converted into mini-tank bunds at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore. Works of these projects are being regularly monitored by the chairperson and the government whip. With the help of the development and amenities, Chennur will become a role model to its counterparts in the district and State, Archana exuded confidence.

Populated by 35,000

According to the 2011 census, the population of Chennur is 23,579. But the town is currently dwelled by around 35,000 people. It has 18 wards. It is situated on the banks of Godavri river. It has better connectivity with Jagdalpur-Nizamabad national highway passing through it. It has produced several vedic scholars and literary personalities.

It is a historical town and houses ancient shrines such Sri Jagannatha Swamy temple, touted to be the second after the one located in Odisha’s Puri and Sri Agastheshwaralayam. Shivalayam, abode of Lord Shiva in an island of Pedda Cheruvu tank. Sri Agastheshwaralayam is believed to be constructed following the penance of sage Agasthya.

