Cheques distributed to Imams, religious elders in Kodangal

Kodangal: Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali and Minister for Transport Mahender Reddy distributed cheques worth Rs 12 lakh to 102 religious elders and Imams at a ceremony held in Kodangal on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mahmood Ali said that while Congress party had used minorities as a vote bank for the past 40 years, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been looking after the welfare of minorities with no strings attached.

He said that KCR’s developmental model was being followed by Chief Ministers across the county and added saying minorities were rejecting BJP, Congress and TDP for TRS.

Minister Mahender Reddy said with Shaadi Mubarak, renovation of mosques, the establishment of minorities’ residential educational institutions and by giving an honorarium to religious elders, State government was ensuring the welfare of minorities in Telangana.

MLC Patnam Narender Reddy, WAQF Board Chairman Saleem, Former MLA Gurunatha Reddy, Joint Collector Sandhya Rani and others attended the event.