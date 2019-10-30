Cheques distributed to kin of AP boat tragedy victims

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Cheques worth Rs 6.3 lakh each were distributed to the bereaved family members of five labourers from Warangal district who died in the recent tragic boat accident at Kachaluru in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Ch Malla Reddy, and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinaybhaskar, handed over the cheques to the victims’ families in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The five deceased labourers – Gorre Ramadevi, Baske Renuka, Baske Lalitha, Kommula Pushpa, and Konduru Kousalya, were registered with the Telangana State Labour department. Following their accidental death, the registered workers’ families receive Rs 1.3 lakh from the State government as per norms. Further, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh each. The families of each victim received a total amount of Rs 6.3 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased on behalf of his government, in the wake of the boat accident. Dayakar Rao and Malla Reddy thanked him for the gesture and giving compensation to victims from Telangana State on par with those hailing from Andhra Pradesh. They urged all workers to register with the Labour department to avail accidental insurance scheme and support their respective families even after their death.

