Cherishing happy moments in life

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Late filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna’s youngest daughter Kodi Pravallika tied the knot with Chandu Mahesh in a grand ceremony at a convention centre near Gandipet on the Hyderabad outskirts. The marriage event was attended by celebrities and politicians, who dropped by to bless the newly-married couple.

The Telugu film industry bigwigs attended the wedding, while Megastar Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna came in with their spouse, Surekha and Vasundhara respectively. All the celebrities were seen bonding over with the bride’s family and having a gala time interacting with each other. A lavish buffet spread tickled the taste buds of the guests.

Padma, wife of Kodi Ramakrishna, besides their elder daughter Divya Deepthi, son-in-law Ashok and the director’s former assistants and students ensured that the wedding was performed on a grand scale. Celebrities like Manchu Mohan Babu, K Raghavendra Rao, K Vijaya Bhaskar, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Jayaprada, Ali, Hema, Nagababu, Niharika, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Shivani were spotted in the wedding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter