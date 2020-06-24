Cherlapally prison inmates do their bit in Covid fight

By | Published: 12:12 am 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Competing with multinational companies in making one of the most sought after products in current times, the Telangana Prisons Department has begun supplying quality sanitiser to government departments, especially the Police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Under the guidance of two experienced chemists appointed by the State government, prisoners are preparing over 20,000 litres of sanitiser every month at a unit set up in the Cherlapally Central Prison.

“We are preparing sanitiser adhering to guidelines issued by the World Health Organization,” Cherlapally Central Prison Superintendent, M Sampath said. As per norms, 75 per cent of isopropyl alcohol must be maintained while preparing sanitiser.

“We are following the same percentage of isopropyl alcohol and manufacturing the product,” he said, adding that 21 prisoners were roped in to work at the unit. Necessary training was given to these prisoners by the chemists.

The demand for the sanitiser was huge once the pandemic reared its head in the State and especially it began to spread in March. In spite of the increasing demand, the department managed to meet the requirements of its clients. Though several companies including a couple of popular paint manufacturing firms started preparing sanitiser to cash in on the demand, the market for the Prisons Department’s product was not affected.

The unit at the Cherlapally Central Prison is capable of manufacturing over 2,000 litres of sanitiser every day. “Our sanitiser sold under the brand name of My Nation is available at all outlets outside prisons in the State apart from our petrol pumps,” he said.

Sampath said a 50 ml of sanitiser bottle was available for Rs 25 while a one litre bottle for Rs 250.

“When compared to others, the key aspect of our product is quality,” he said, adding that the patronage of products manufactured by the Prisons Department was stable in spite of stiff competition from other companies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .