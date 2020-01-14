Cheruvugattu jatara to be plastic free: Nalgonda Collector

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Nalgonda: The in-charge district Collector Vanamala Chandrasekhar on Tuesday instructed the officials of different departments to take measures to turn annual jatara at Sri Parvaythi Jawadalingeshwara Swamy temple as plastic free.

The jatara held in Cheruvugattu of Narketpally mandal, would be conducted from February 1 to 6.

The in-charge district Collector held a meeting with the officials to discuss the arrangements for the jatara, which would attracts lakhs of people across the State. He also instructed the officials to get the parking place ready by end of January and said that coordinated efforts of the officials of different departments was required to make the jatara as plastic-free annual feat. Usage of the plastic carry bags, glasses and other items should be banned at jatara, he made it clear.

The police department should also prepare a plan for parking of vehicles and ensure smooth flow of the traffic at the jatara. He asked the officials of Rural Water Supply to setup temporary wash rooms for the convenience of the devotees and directed the officials of electricity department to ensure supply of electricity to the jatara without disruptions.

The Health department should set up medical camps on and down the hill shrine during the jatara and an ambulance should also be made available there, said Collector.

