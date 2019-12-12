Chess Championship: Telangana’s Rithvik achieves 1st GM Norm

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: International Master R Raja Rithvik from Hyderabad won the 1st GM Norm in the Elllobregat International Open Chess Championship which concluded in Spain on December 12.

A Class X student from Orchids International School, Jubilee Hills, Rithvik got his first GM Norm by scoring six points out of 9 rounds. He secured three wins and six draws against top players from Georgia, Spain, Argentina and Israel to finish on a high.

The 15-year-old Rithvik was competing against six Grand Masters of which defeated one GM and drew with the other five. In the second round, he pulled off a major upset against Spain’s Grand Master Narciso Dublan Marc. Playing attacking with black pieces, he downed IM Sosa Tomas (Argentina) in 38 moves in the fourth round.

Rithvik also secured draws against GM Arizmendi Martinez Julen Luis (Spain), GM Alonso Rosell Alvar (Spain), GM Del Rio De Angelis Salvador (Spain) and IM Zana Evgeny (Israel). He improved his rating by 26 points from 2381 to 2407. A total of 130 players (20 GMs, 35 IMs) from 28 countries including Russia, Germany, India, China,

France, Ukraine, Poland, Israel, Singapore, Georgia, Argentina participated in the tournament.

Rithvik has been undergoing advanced training at RACE Chess Academy under coach NVS Rama Raju. The coach said, “Considering his age, it is an excellent achievement and he will bring many more laurels to the country”.

Earlier in July 2019, Rithvik bagged the Under-15 National title at Erode, Tamil Nadu. In 2018, he also became the youngest International Master from Telangana at the age of 14 years. The young chess champ had also created history by winning five gold medals in Asian Chess Championship-2018 in Thailand.

He won two National titles in the Under-13 Championship at Jalandhar and Under-17 Championship at Coimbatore in 2017. Rithvik had also bagged silver in the Commonwealth Chess Championship-2012 and gold in Asian Chess Championships conducted at Singapore (2015), Bangkok (2014), Srilanka (2013). He has now moved into senior category.

SATS chairman A Venkateswar Reddy, Chairman, Dinakar Babu (VC & MD), SATS and Telangana State Chess Association congratulated Raja Rithvik.

