Chetan Anand brought style and grace into his game

Hyderabad: B Chetan Anand first held the racket at the age of nine years, but it took him nine years to win a major singles title. A stylish and graceful player of his era, Anand’s talent was spotted by Bhaskar Babu of the Sports Authority of India. “My father Harshavardhan used to play badminton and I used to accompany him although my first love was cricket. I was a ‘good’ all-rounder in SBI Colony in Vijayawada, but in one of SAI’s drive, Bhaskar Babu sir observed my game and asked me whether I’m interested in badminton,’’ recalled the 39-year-old, who did B.Tech (Mechanical) from Siddhartha Institute of Technology in Vijayawada.

Within one year of his joining the game, Anand started showing glimpses of his rich talent. But ironically, most of the success came in the doubles. “My first State title came in doubles in under-12 and I was runners-up in the nationals in 1990. I also won the national under-15 doubles but the singles title continued to elude me till I broke that jinx in 1998 when I won the under-18 title. This title gave me a lot of confidence and I began to focus more on singles from that year.’’

The transition from junior to seniors was a smooth one as Anand began to climb the ladder. His attacking game was noticed by none other Prakash Padukone who even sent him to World Academy camp in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. “Somehow I began to enjoy my singles and I was able to move up the rankings.’’ The Vijayawada-born shuttler captured the singles title in Asian Satellite championship in Bengaluru in 2000.

Although he dominated the all India Ranking tournaments, he was not able to win the singles in the National championship before he finally clinched it in 2004, beating Arvind Bhat in the final. “It was a long wait.’’

Anand held the No.1 in the country for quite a number of years. He went on to win the National title for three more times. He won again in 2007 and 2008 before winning the fourth time in 2010.

“I think my best phase of my game was between 2008 and 2010. I was able to play a dominant game. I was unlucky to miss the Beijing 2008 Olympics,’’ said Anand, who was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2006.

Anand had some big wins against players like Sony Dwi Kuncoro of Indonesia and Lee Chong Wei. He had a career-best world ranking of World No. 10. “I think my stint in German League in 2005 helped me to be a more combative player. My defence became stronger. I was able to beat the top three players of the world and my ranking hovered around No.11 and 12. I was little unfortunate to miss a Super Series title as I lost in semifinals.’’

Anand, however, won his first Grand Prix title at the Bitburger Open in 2008. He was also the runner-up in Dutch Grand Prix. “A little more planning would have helped my cause.’’ Nevertheless, he was a member of the Indian squad that won the team silver medal 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi after he had bagged bronze medals in the 2006 Melbourne CWG.

The former National champion took to coaching in 2014. “Initially, it was a bit challenging as I was an introvert. But over the years, I have begun to enjoy the new role. Badminton has become very popular in the country, thanks to some top performances by PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and others,’’ said Anand, who has opened an academy in Miyapur, Hyderabad.

The present COVID-19 has been testing times for the players and the coaches. “It needs a careful planning once the players are back on the court.’’

