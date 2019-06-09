Chetan Sarma bags chess title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: Chetan Sarma from Maestro Chess Academy won the open category title in the 157th Brilliant Trophy Open Chess Tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Chetan secured a total of six points from six rounds while S Saikrishna and Bipinraj bagged the second and third places with five points apiece.

Open category Top ten: 1. Chetan Sarma, 2. S Saikrishna, 3. Bipinraj, 4. DV Suresh, 5. Sairajgopal, 6.Shriya Deshpande, 7. Amitpal Singh, 8. Shanmukha, 9. Kushal, 10. Md Basiq Imrose; Winners: Boys: U-14: 1. Sri Ganesh, 2. Jaswanth Sai; U-12: 1. Sree Pratik, 2. N Saikiran; U-10: 1. Vedic Tolval, 2. Suryasahas Reddy; U-8: 1. Akshay Kumar, 2. A Satvik; U-6: 1. Hartejpal Singh, 2. Srivatsa.Girls: U-14: 1. Hari Manasa, 2. Gnana Siri; U-12: 1. Srivuuha, 2. Navya Narayani; U-10: 1. Srivyudha, 2. U Jahnavi; U-8: 1. T Hrithika, 2. M Sathvika; U-6: 1. Naga Lathika, 2. Aanya Sha. Best woman player: M Jahnavi; Best veteran: P Ramakrishnayya.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.