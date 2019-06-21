Chetan set for new role as Indian coach

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: It may have come wee bit late but four-time National champion Chetan Anand is happy and delighted that he will embark to Suzhou, China, as one of the coaches for the junior Asian badminton tournament that will be held from July 20 to 28. Incidentally, this is first big assignment for the 38-year-old champion shuttler. “I’m happy that I have been given an assignment. It is a big tournament and it is all about enjoying the new role,’’ said Anand.

Anand said coaching has changed but the basics remain the same. “The hectic international schedule has made fitness as one of key areas that has become the X-factor for any player. Game wise it is all about speed. In the past a player could indulge in some strokes but that has changed. It is more of keeping the shuttles on the court. The defence has become strong and there is a plenty of court movement.’’

According to this former stylish player, a few are willing to play the strokes. Sometimes it is difficult to play your strokes. It has become a big risk. If you play more strokes, there are chances of making mistakes. They just wait to put the shuttle on the court and then look for an opportunity to kill it.’’

Anand added that a lot of emphasis is on endurance. “Patience is something which has become very important in the game. Although the defence has become stronger, it all depends on how you play the game. It is a mind game. If you smash, you have to do it skillfully. There should be some variations in your smashes to surprise your opponents.’’

He pointed out that very few are playing close to the net or trying to dribble, which is always an art in badminton. ”I would always prefer a net game as it helps in deceiving your opponent and even get an opportunity to finish off the rally. Now it is more of parallel game. It tests your patience.’’

Anand also said there is Chinese revival but at the same time other countries too have become stronger. “There is a fierce competition in international badminton. In India, if you see, there are more exposure trips and that has helped in bringing good results. Although, Saina (Nehwal), Sindhu or (Kidambi) Srikanth have not been able to produce the desired results, it is a matter of time before they bounce back strongly in international circuit.’’

The coach felt that there is a good promise in the junior section in the country. “There is an eagerness to perform. Players like Maisnam Meiraba have been showing good improvement. Samiya (Imad Farooqui) is playing very well. She has the talent to become a good attacking player which is good for international circuit. The next few years are very crucial as they have to make mark in international badminton in a big way like Saina, Sindhu or Srikanth, who have brought laurels to the country. I’m sure these young shuttlers will take up challenge in right earnest.’’

