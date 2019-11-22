Chevella MP urges centre to sanction medical college at Tandur

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy on Thursday urged the Central government to sanction an ESI hospital and a medical college in Tandur, among other pending issues pertaining to Vikarabad district.

Stating that the town was a hub for various activities, the MP, who raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, said: “Tandur is famous for red gram production and is also known for blue, green and yellow limestone besides cement industries.” Stating that Tandur tur dal was world famous that carried a premium market price, Ranjith Reddy pointed out that there was a lot of commercial and industrial activity in Tandur. “The presence of limestone and cement industries and educational institutions in and around Tandur results in people travelling from one place to another and the best mode of transport is train,” he said.

He requested the Railway Minister to take up construction of an RoB in lieu of LC No. 13/T at Tandur at Railway KM 70/7-9 on Secunderabad-Wadi section. He also sought halts of Padmavathi Express, and Gareeb Rath Express at Tandur station, and Hussain Sagar Superfast Express, KSR Bangalore Express, Intercity Express, Link Express and Hubli Express at Navandgi station. The MP also sought extension of Palnadu Express up to Tandur.

He also stressed on the need for beautification of Tandur railway station.

