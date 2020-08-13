Chevella MP vows free skilling for local youth

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: Following the directions of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to set up a skill development centre in Chevella to impart required training for the local youth to benefit from the expanding industrial base, Chevella MP G Ranjit Reddy said he would establish such a centre and provide free training to local youth.

The decision to provide training to local youth came up at the ground breaking ceremony of Medha Rail Coach Factory in Kondakal on Thursday. While thanking the IT and Industries Minister for transforming his parliamentary constituency into an industrial hub, he said four more major industries would be setting up shop in Shabad in addition to the Welspun industry.

He also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking a crucial decision to encourage employment of local youth in industries set up in the State. He said that he has decided to spend money from MPLADS (Members of parliament Local Area development Scheme) to set up skill development centre.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .