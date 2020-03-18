Chevella murder: Police say victim not raped

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Even as her identity remained unknown, the Chevella police on Wednesday said that the woman, who was brutally murdered and the body dumped under a culvert in Chevella, was not sexually assaulted. The assailants had taken off her clothes to avoid her from being identified. At the same time, police have obtained visuals of the spot and are making efforts to identify the people in the visuals and what exactly happened. Since the incident happened in pitch dark, the visuals are not clear, police said. As for the body, investigators said there were no external injuries on the body or signs of any resistance being shown.

“The forensic doctors who conducted the autopsy said she was not sexually assaulted. She had no external injuries that could have indicated resistance if she was sexually assaulted,” said Ch Balakrishna, Inspector, Chevella. Five special teams formed by Shamshabad Zone DCP N Prakash Reddy are working on collecting clues, analysing technical evidence, identifying the victim, tracing the killers and checking for eye witnesses in the case.

“The victim is yet to be identified. She was killed elsewhere and the body dumped here. Only after the killers are caught can we get clarity on the reason for the murder,” said P Ravinder Reddy, ACP, Chevella. Officials said the assailants had taken away her clothes in an attempt to conceal her identity. After killing her and bludgeoning her head with a hard object, the body was abandoned in a secluded place under the culvert.

“It could have not been a murder for gain as her jewelry was intact, but killed due to personal reasons and the killer would have been known to her,” an official said. The Cyberabad police have enquired with resorts and farmhouses in the surroundings about recent check-ins and check-outs but there has been no clue yet.

“We are examining the footage of the surveillance cameras at the crime spot and routes leading to it. As the crime took place in the dark, it is proving to be a task for us to identify the people in the visuals,” Ravinder said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.