Chevella woman gets help for second time from Hyderabad Govt hospital, NGO

By | Published: 4:08 pm

Hyderabad: For the second time in the last four years, the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in association with city-based voluntary group Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) came to the aid of a farm labourer from Chevella in her medical emergencies.

G. Lalitha (30), a farm labourer had consumed poison at her village in 2015 and was rushed to the city and admitted to the OGH. During her treatment, she needed to undergo a tracheal reconstructive surgery because of the poisoning. The HHF then came forward and provided a stent costing around Rs.80,000.

Lalitha went back to her village after recovery but four years later, recently developed avascular necrosis of the hip joints, according to a press release. This required a modular hip replacement surgery for which the HHF extended support and she was admitted to the OGH.

The doctors’ team led by Dr. Y. Thimma Reddy performed a hip replacement and made her walk the next day, all at zero cost to the patient, the release said. After recuperation and while leaving for her village along with her husband and six-year-old daughter, Lalitha said, “I’m returning with satisfaction that my life has been saved twice here.”