Chhapaak social experiment shows an apathetic society

Actor Deepika Padukone recently uploaded a video of a social experiment the team of Chhapaak did in the leadup to the movie’s release on January 10. The actor who plays an acid attack survivor stepped out on to the streets of Mumbai wearing prosthetics along with other real life survivors.

The small group of women went to a supermarket, clothes store, accessories shop and a mobile store which were equipped with hidden cameras to capture the reactions of the general public.

The video is a jarring reality of how people and the society reacts to such survivors and the general apathy of people when they are approached. A lot of people just ignore the women when they ask for help, while others stare in disgust at them. However, a few people do respond kindly and even help them, especially the older women in the supermarket and accessories store. The short video ends with Deepika sharing what she has observed in this experiment.