Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan kills self with service rifle

Kothagudem: A constable of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with rifle at the CAF barracks under Orcha police station limits in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh state.

The deceased jawan called as Anil Kumar Yadav (33) was attached to CAF 16th battalion and belongs to Karimpur village of Balliya district in Uttar Pradesh. It was said that he has blown his head up with his service rifle during early hours of Thursday and died on the spot.

Narayanpur ASP Jayanth Vaishnav told the reporters that the jawan’s body was shifted to local government hospital for post mortem. A probe into the incident was ordered and the reason behind the deceased jawan’s act was not known, he said.

