Chhattisgarh: Maoists kidnap and kill a jawan in Sukma

Published: 3:46 pm

Kothagudem: Maoists have reportedly killed an assistant constable of District Reserve Guard (DRG) after kidnapping him from his village at Aragatta in Sukma district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh state.

According to the sources, the incident took place under the limits of Dornapal police station and the deceased jawan was identified as Kadthi Kanna. He was kidnapped by Maoists dressed in civil clothes from his house on Wednesday evening hours.

His dead body, with face down and hands tied behind his back with a rope, was found in the forests near Aragatta on Thursday morning hours, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalab Sinha told the reporters. The jawan along with his wife was said to have visited his village to attend a village panchayat on Wednesday.

