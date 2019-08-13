Chhattisgarh: Mobile medical units to visit village markets

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Raipur: People in remote areas of Chhattisgarh will be able to avail check-up and treatment facilities at mobile medical units stationed in ‘haat-bazaars’ or village markets from October 2.

In view of promising results of deploying such units in Dantewada and Bastar districts, the facility is going to be extended to village markets in other remote areas from Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, an official said here.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to District Collectors and directed them to implement the scheme, he said.

The collectors were asked to identify haat-bazaars in their districts and present action plan for sending well-equipped mobile medical units to these markets, the official said.

These mobile units will have doctors and paramedical personnel along with necessary medicines.

The pilot project began at village markets in Dantewada and Bastar in June and yielded good results, the official said.