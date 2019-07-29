Chhattisgarh: Specially-abled man drives auto to support family

By | Published: 2:16 pm

Surguja: A specially-abled man, Jagdamba Singh, in Ramanuj Ganj area of the Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, drives an auto-rickshaw to support his family.

He became disabled around 2 years back but instead of sitting at home, he battled his way out and to support his family, he bought a second-hand rickshaw on loan from a bank. He transports construction material in his auto to different areas and on some days manages to earn around Rs 500 per day.

“I bought this second-hand auto on EMI and till now I am paying the money back. I am managing somehow to support my family. On some days, if I get some good work, I manage to earn around 500, other days I struggle to earn. My request from the government is that they give me a new auto as the auto that I have is very old and requires servicing every week,” said Jagdamba Singh.

Jagdamba’s mother said: “He is the only source of income in the house. We are dependent on him. If the government can help us somehow, it will be very helpful.” “He drives the auto and works very hard to support the family. I request the government to give us an auto. He starts his day around 7 in the morning and comes back home around 9 in the night. He has done a lot for this family,” said Jagdamba’s wife.

Sanjeev Kumar Jha, District Collector said: “This is a great step taken by him and such people should be encouraged. I have informed the Social Welfare Department. The officials will meet him and will try to help him.”