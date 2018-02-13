Chhattisgarh stay in the hunt with record 4th win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh continued their impressive run in the Group D league and stayed in hunt for a place in the all-India Vijay Hazare knock-out one-day cricket tournament.

Chhattisgarh had the measure of Jharkhand by seven wickets to record their fourth win at Gymkhana grounds on Monday and were placed third in the table with 16 points.

Vidarbha (+1.156) and Hyderabad (+0.439) occupy the top two places with 16 points each while Chhattisgarh have a net run-rate of +0.218.

In other match of the day, Saurashtra registered an eight-wicket win over the bottom-placed Services at AOC ground. After having defeated Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha on Sunday, the gritty Chhattisgarh team made short work of the target of 289 set by Jharkhand on Monday. Openers SS Hurkat (39) and Shashank Chandrakar (61 off 58 balls, 5×4, 3×6) set the ball rolling for Chhattisgarh with a rollicking 115-run stand.

Discarded India pace bowler Varun Aaron dismissed both the openers in a space of three overs. Chhattisgarh raced off to 122 in 21 overs. Manoj Singh (54 not out) and skipper AN Khare (76 off 74 balls; 8×4, 2×6) were involved in a breezy third wicket partnership. Khare dominated the show as he tore into Vidarbha attack. After Khare left in 43rd over, Vishal Singh toyed with Chhattisgarh as he blasted a 17-ball 40 not out (6×4, 2×6) to take Chhattisgarh home along with the steady Manoj Singh.

Earlier in the morning, there was a minor score when Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan was hit on his elbow from a bouncer from Md Shahnawaz and had to return to pavilion. The highlight of Jharkhand’s innings was a century by left-hand Saurabh Tiwary (107 off 105 balls, 8×4, 3×6) which went in vain in the end.

At AOC ground, opener Samarth Vyas hit a hurricane 66-ball 114 (12×4, 8×6) to feature in Saurashtra’s third win of the tournament. Chasing 177 for win, Saurashtra reached home in 21.4 overs.