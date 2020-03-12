Chhattisgarh: STF jawan commits suicide in Dantewada, second suicide in a week

By | Published: 3:37 pm 3:40 pm

Kothagudem: A jawan of Special Task Force (STF) has allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at Potli camp under the limits of Aranpur police station in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased jawan was identified as Ramaram Swamy of Sikar district in Rajasthan and was attached to STF 20 Battalion, informed the Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.

The police said that the jawan committed suicide outside the barracks during early hours of Thursday by shooting himself with AK-47 rifle. It was said that the jawan as found to be tense since Wednesday and was talking to someone over phone continuously. His body was shifted to District General Hospital for postmortem.

Second incident of suicide in a week

This was the second incident of suicide by a jawan in a week’s time in Chhattisgarh. It might be recalled that a constable of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) has committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Narayanpur district on last Thursday.

The deceased jawan called as Anil Kumar Yadav was attached to CAF 16th battalion hailed from Karimpur village of Balliya district in Uttar Pradesh. He blew his head up with his service rifle during early hours of Thursday.

