Chhetri heaps praises on Dhoni

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:04 pm

Hyderabad: India football captain Sunil Chhetri took to twitter to shower praises on former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

The Indian football captain Chhetri wrote, “There are few who’ve represented the country so well for a long time. Few who’ve won it all. Few who’ve been role models to us. And then there is you, Mahi. Well done and proud of you my friend. Enjoy your brand new calendar with all those deserved rest days,” on his Twitter handle.

He also lauded Suresh Raina, who also hanged his boots along with his Chennai Super Kings teammate and captain. “You’ve had a fantastic career, my friend. The perfect example of someone who has such a big impact and still manages to stay away from all the limelight. Enjoy your retirement,” he said in another tweet about Raina.

